HALEY GATHERS SUPPORT IN IOWA

FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY RETURNED TO THE IOWA CAMPAIGN TRAIL THIS PAST WEEKEND AS RECENT POLLING SHOWS HER SUPPORT AMONG LIKELY IOWA CAUCUS-GOERS GROWING.

THE MOST RECENT DES MOINES REGISTER “IOWA POLL” SHOWED HALEY AND FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS TIED FOR SECOND PLACE, 27 POINTS BEHIND FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

HALEY. WHO SERVED AS TRUMP’S UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR, IS ASKING IOWA CAUCUS GOERS TO CONSIDER TRUMP’S FLAWS.

72 CURRENT AND FORMER ELECTED IOWA OFFICIALS AS WELL AS BUSINESS LEADERS HAVE ENDORSED HALEY.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE BRIAN LOHSE OF BONDURANT, WHO DESCRIBES HIMSELF AS A REAGAN REPUBLICAN, SAYS THE GROUP HOPES TO SEND A MESSAGE THAT THE IOWA CAUCUSES CAN BE WON BY SOMEONE OTHER THAN TRUMP.

LOHSE SAYS HALEY’S BACKGROUND AND TEMPERMENT ARE AMONG HER MOST EFFECTIVE TRAITS.

