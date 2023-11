DESANTIS MAKES CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH IOWA

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RON DESANTIS WAS BACK IN IOWA THIS PAST WEEKEND FOR ANOTHER MULTI-DAY SWING.

DESANTIS WAS IN DES MOINES AREA FOR THE OPENING OF THE NEW CAMPAIGN IOWA HEADQUARTERS IN URBANDALE ON SATURDAY.

THERE HE REACTED TO NIKKI HALEY’S COMMENTS AT A FORUM FRIDAY NIGHT AND EXPLAINED HOW THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS “YOUR TRUTH,” ONLY THE TRUTH:

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS JOINED THE FLORIDA GOVERNOR AND HIS FAMILY AT THE HEADQUARTERS OPENING, AND STATED WHY SHE IS SUPPORTING DESANTIS FOR PRESIDENT:

AFTER THE OFFICE OPENING, DESANTIS BOARDED HIS CAMPAIGN BUS AND DELIVERED REMARKS AT THREE ADDITIONAL MEET AND GREETS IN PELLA, OTTUMA AND INDIANOLA.

DESANTIS HAS NOW CAMPAIGNED IN 94 IOWA COUNTIES AS HE CLOSES IN ON COMPLETING THE “FULL GRASSLEY.”

