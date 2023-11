WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE RECIPIENTS OF THE 2023 WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD.

DIRECTOR KAREN MACKEY SAYS THIS YEAR’S AWARDS WILL GO TO TERRY MEDINA, REVEREND FLOYD BROWN, KIM JENKINS, AND THE SIOUX CITY AREA NOW CHAPTER.

ON UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY, WHICH IS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, THE COMMISSION WILL BE CELEBRATING ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE WAR EAGLE AWARDS CEREMONY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE EVENT WILL RUN FROM 1:00 P.M. UNTIL 4:00 P.M.

Photo from Facebook