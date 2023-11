REYNOLDS EXTENDS BIRD FLU AID PROCLAMATION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA, CLAY, HAMILTON, KOSSUTH, POCAHONTAS, AND TAYLOR COUNTIES EFFECTIVE NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 17TH.

THE USDA HAS CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA (HPAI) IN ALL 6 COUNTIES.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES FROM IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP, AND OTHER AGENCIES TO ASSIST WITH TRACKING AND MONITORING, RAPID DETECTION, CONTAINMENT, DISPOSAL, AND DISINFECTION.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO WAIVES REGULATORY PROVISIONS RELATED TO COMMERCIAL VEHICLES RESPONDING TO AFFECTED SITES.