SIOUX CITY’S BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL CRUSADER FOOTBALL TEAM PLAYED IN THE CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT THE UNI DOME ON FRIDAY.

THE CRUSADERS, RANKED 8TH IN THE STATE, PLAYED A TOUGH OPPONENT IN THIRD RANKED WILLIAMSBURG.

HEELAN WAS SHUTOUT BY WILLIAMSBURG 20-0 IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THE CRUSADERS END THE YEAR WITH A RECORD OF 11-2.