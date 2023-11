IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS IT’S AMERICA’S JOB TO PROTECT AND SUPPORT OUR DEAREST ALLY, ISRAEL.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN VISITED ISRAEL RECENTLY AND SPOKE IN CONGRESS ABOUT THE AFTERMATH OF THE HAMAS ATTCKS:

FEENSTRA SAYS IN CONGRESS, HE WILL CONTINUE TO STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF ISRAEL IN THEIR FIGHT TO DEFEAT HAMAS AND DEFEND THEIR HOMELAND:

FEENSTRA MADE HIS COMMENTS BEFORE THE HOUSE WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE.