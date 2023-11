U.S. HOUSE EXTENDS FARM BILL

AREA FARMERS FEEL MORE AT PEACE AFTER THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES EXTENDED THE FARM BILL TO 2024.

OUT OF THE 428-BILLION DOLLAR PACKAGE, MORE THAN 75-PERCENT WILL GO TOWARDS FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

NINE-PERCENT WILL COVER CROP INSURANCE, SEVEN-PERCENT WILL COVER COMMODITIES AND ANOTHER SEVEN-PERCENT WILL COVER CONSERVATION.

NEBRASKA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION PRESIDENT MARK MCHARGUE SAID PRODUCERS APPRECIATE THE EXTENSION BUT ARE ENCOURAGING CONGRESS TO PASS A FIVE-YEAR FARM BILL “TO PROVIDE THE NEEDED SUPPORT FOR FARM AND RANCH FAMILIES.”