STEMM AUCTION RAISES OVER $233,000

OVER 300 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE THE ANNUAL “NIGHT OF HOPE” AUCTION TO BENEFIT THE SIOUXLAND TANZANIA EDUCATIONAL MEDICAL MINISTRY KNOWN AS STEMM THURSDAY NIGHT.

DR. STEVE MEYER, WHO HAS DEDICATED MUCH OF HIS LIFE THE PAST 25 PLUS YEARS TO HELP CHILDREN IN THE AFRICAN NATION OF TANZANIA, SAYS OVER $233,000 WAS RAISED AT THE EVENT:

STEMM4 OC…DON’T GET TO EAT. :27

MANY AREA RESIDENTS HAVE GONE TO TANZANIA WITH DR. MEYER TO HELP IN THE MEDICAL AND EDUCATION EFFORT, AND MORE ARE PLANNING ON GOING IN THE NEXT YEAR:

STEMM5 OC…….FOR GRANTED. :21

LAST JUNE, DR. MEYER AND A GROUP OF LOCAL VOLUNTEERS PROVIDED MEDICAL CARE TO 1200 PEOPLE IN JUST TWO DAYS.

THURSDAY NIGHT’S EVENT WAS HELD AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES IN DAKOTA DUNES.

MEYER IS ALREADY PLANNING NEXT YEAR’S AUCTION EVENT.