THE SIOUX CITY READS PROGRAM HAS ANNOUNCED ITS NEW TITLE FOR 2024.

MICHAEL MAXWELL OF THE CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY SAYS THE SELECTION IS “TAKE WHAT YOU NEED” BY IDRA NOVEY:

READS3 OC……..IS STAGGERING. :22

MAXWELL SAYS SIOUX CITYANS CHOSE THIS TITLE BY VOTING ON THE LIBRARY’S WEBSITE, AND THAT EFFORT GOT THE AUTHOR’S ATTENTION:

READS4 OC…….THAT WON. :18

YOU MAY CHECK OUT “TAKE WHAT YOU NEED” AT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY.