CLASSIC TOYS ON DISPLAY AT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS UPON US AND THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS GETTING INTO THE SPIRIT WITH AN EXHIBIT OF CLASSIC TOYS.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS YOU WILL FIND VINTAGE TOYS DATING BACK OVER A CENTURY ON DISPLAY;

TOYS1 OC……..ALL THIS TIME. :16

THERE’S TOY TRAINS, LEGOS AND EVEN AN EARLY ELECTRIC FOOTBALL GAME ON DISPLAY:

TOYS2 OC…….STATE OF THE ART. :11

AND OF COURSE WITH THE SUCCESS OF THE RECENT MOVIE, SOME VINTAGE BARBIE AND KEN DOLLS ARE IN THE EXHIBIT:

TOYS3 OC………COMMEMORATE THAT. :19

THE CLASSIC TOYS WILL BE ON DISPLAY IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS THROUGH JANUARY 28TH.