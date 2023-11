WIT LAW ACADEMY GRADUATES 9 OFFICERS & DEPUTIES

NINE NEW IOWA POLICE OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES RECEIVED THEIR BADGES AFTER GRADUATING FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH’S REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY THURSDAY.

DAVE DREW IS THE ADMINISTRATIVE PROGRAM COORDINATOR OF THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S POLICE SCIENCE PROGRAM WHICH HAS FUTURE OFFICERS FROM AROUND THE STATE:

DREW SAYS THE PROGRAM IS GROWING, AND HAS A LOCAL ADVANTAGE:

DREW IS A FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF, AND IS HAPPY TO SEE MORE YOUNG PEOPLE THINKING ABOUT LAW ENFORCEMENT AS A CAREER, BUT KNOWS THERE ARE CHALLENGES:

THE WESTERN IOWA TECH REGIONAL ACADEMY GRADUATES TWO CLASSES A YEAR.

ALL NINE GRADUATES FROM THIS CLASS HAVE BEEN HIRED BY POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN SIOUX CITY, NORWALK, VAN METER, MOVILLE AND CHEROKEE; ALONG WITH SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS IN BUENA VISTA, PALO ALTO, PAGE AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES.