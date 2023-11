TODAY (THURSDAY) IS THE 48TH ANNUAL GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT.

EMILY MYATT AT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, SAYS IT’S A PUSH TO GET PEOPLE TO KICK THE HABIT AND STOP SMOKING:

SMOKEOUT OC…….. “TO QUIT” :13

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ABOUT 17-PERCENT OF IOWA ADULTS SMOKE AND 10-PERCENT OF HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.

SURVEYS ALSO FIND ABOUT FIVE-PERCENT OF IOWA ADULTS USE E-CIGARETTES, WHILE UP TO 22-PERCENT OF IOWA 11TH GRADERS VAPE.