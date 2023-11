MAN SENTENCED IN DEATH OF BALD EAGLE IN NEBRASKA

A MAN FROM GUATEMALA HAS BEEN SENTENCED FOR KILLING A BALD EAGLE EARLIER THIS YEAR.

21-YEAR-OLD DOMINGO ZETINO HERNANDEZ WAS SENTENCED THIS WEEK IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA FOR VIOLATING THE BALD AND GOLDEN EAGLE PROTECTION ACT.

ZETINO HERNANDEZ WAS SENTENCED TO TIME SERVED.

HE HAS BEEN IN CUSTODY SINCE MARCH 20TH AND IS NOW SUBJECT TO REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS WITH U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT.

ZETINO HERNANDEZ WAS ARRESTED FEBRUARY 28TH AT THE WOOD DUCK WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, IN STANTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA AFTER BEING STOPPED ON A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE REPORT.

HE ADMITTED THAT HE SHOT A BIRD AND THAT IT WAS IN THE TRUNK OF THE VEHICLE.

LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND THE BALD EAGLE CARCASS THERE.

A CO-DEFENDANT FLED THE AREA.