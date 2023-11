HY-VEE & TAGG HELP FUND LOCAL NON-PROFIT PROGRAMS

HY-VEE GROCERY RECEIPTS HELPED PROVIDE FUNDING FOR SEVERAL LOCAL NON-PROFITS THURSDAY THROUGH THE TAGG PROGRAM.

KATIE KRUSE IS THE LOCAL MARKET DIRECTOR OF THE TAGG PROGRAM, WHERE YOU UPLOAD A PHOTO OF YOUR RECEIPT ONLINE TO TAGG-DOT-TODAY AND SELECT WHO TO SUPPORT.

THE BUSINESS WILL DONATE A PERCENTAGE OF THE RECEIPT TO WHOM YOU CHOOSE:

KRUSE SAYS THE PROGRAM IS EXPANDING, ADDING MORE BUSINESSES AND CATEGORIES YOU MAY “TAGG” YOUR RECEIPT TO:

DALE MITCHELL, DISTRICT STORE DIRECTOR OF THE GORDON DRIVE AND SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HY-VEES, SAYS THE TAGG PROGRAM IS PERFECT FOR THE STORE’S COMMUNITY SUPPORT EFFORTS:

SINCE JOINING TAGG IN OCTOBER OF 2022, AND AGREEING TO DONATE 1% OF SUBMITTED RECEIPTS, SIOUXLAND AREA HY-VEE STORES HAVE DONATED $5,700 TO OVER 110 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AS A RESULT OF OVER 10,000 RECEIPTS UPLOADED BY CUSTOMERS.

A TOTAL OF 39 LOCAL BUSINESSES OR PARTICIPATING IN THE TAGG PROGRAM.