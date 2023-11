LE MARS POLICE ARREST HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

LE MARS POLICE SAY THEY HAVE ARRESTED A 15-YEAR-OLD MALE SUSPECT WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY DRIVING THE RED PICKUP TRUCK THAT STRUCK AND INJURED A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN IN A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT SUNDAY EVENING AT THE INTERSECTION OF 6TH AVE & 4TH ST. SW.

POLICE SAY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS FROM VARIOUS BUSINESSES CAPTURED THE INCIDENT, HELPING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO IDENTIFY THE VEHICLE’S MAKE AND TRACK THE VEHICLE’S MOVEMENTS AS IT FLED THE SCENE.

A LE MARS OFFICER SPOTTED THE SUSPECT VEHICLE WHICH SHOWED SIGNS OF DAMAGE FROM A COLLISION.

THE VEHICLE WAS IMPOUNDED SEIZED AND THE UNIDENTIFIED 15-YEAR-OLD HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH KNOWINGLY LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURIES, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY.