IOWA REPUBLICANS GETTING READY TO CAUCUS

THE JANUARY 15TH IOWA CAUCUSES ARE JUST TWO MONTHS AWAY. IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SAYS OVER 10-THOUSAND REPUBLICAN VOLUNTEERS WILL RUN THE MORE THAN 16-HUNDRED PRECINCT MEETINGS.

NEARLY 187-THOUSAND REPUBLICANS PARTICIPATED IN THE 2016 IOWA CAUCUSES, WHICH WAS A RECORD.

IN 2024, IOWA REPUBLICAN CAUCUS-GOERS WILL FOLLOW PAST PRACTICE AND SIMPLY CAST A STRAW POLL BALLOT AND THOSE SLIPS OF PAPER WILL BE COUNTED IN THE ROOM.

EACH CAMPAIGN MAY HAVE AN OBSERVER WATCH THE COUNTING.

THE TALLIES FROM EACH PRECINCT WILL BE REPORTED TO THE STATE PARTY AND KAUFMANN SAYS THE RESULTS WILL BE POSTED ON A PUBLIC WEBSITE.

REPUBLICANS WILL ALSO BE CONDUCTING SOME PARTY BUSINESS AT THEIR CAUCUSES, BUT PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO LEAVE AFTER CASTING THAT STRAW POLL BALLOT IF THEY WISH.

Radio Iowa