Hawkeyes Sign 14 for 2024 Class, Bleeker from Bishop Heelan

IOWA CITY, Iowa – 14 players — nine from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class is ranked as the 15th-best nationally by Baseball America, the highest ranking in program history.

“This is an outstanding recruiting class and a fantastic group of young men,” said Heller. “The balance between pitching and hitting is excellent. Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Marty Sutherland continues to do a fantastic job year after year. Pitching coach Sean McGrath hit the ground running and has done a super job helping our recruiting efforts. This new group of Hawkeyes is talented and has a chance to be special. Our current roster has several potential MLB draft picks and the same can be said about this recruiting class. We feel that we are in a great place with our roster heading into the 2024 season, but we will likely need to sign a few more players this spring and summer.”

The class consists of ten position players: Kyle Alivo (UT, Milwaukee, Wis.), Cash Campbell (3B, Lombard, Ill.), Colin Coonradt (SS, Cedar Falls, Iowa), Myles Davis (SS, Marion, Iowa), Karson Grout (UT, Wellman, Iowa), Carter Geffre (C, Ames, Iowa), Tyler Guerin (1B, Shoreview, Minn.), Miles Risley (OF, Johnston, Iowa), Kooper Schulte (SS, New London, Iowa) and Caleb Wulf (C/UT, West Liberty, Iowa).

Iowa also signed four pitchers: Joey Oakie (RHP, Ankeny, Iowa), Nick Heitman (RHP, Mt. Vernon, Iowa), Liam Roche (LHP, Overland Park, Kansas) and Jaron Bleeker (RHP, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa). Newcomers Alivo, Guerin and Geffre will also pitch for the Hawkeyes.

11 recruits are top 500 rated players nationally by Perfect Game and five are inside the top 500 by Prep Baseball Report.

The Hawkeyes bring in the top-rated recruit in the state of Iowa (Oakie) and Minnesota (Guerin), according to Perfect Game. Alivo, Davis, Geffre and Grout are also ranked in the top-10 of their respective states by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.