ERNST VOCAL IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST ADDRESSED THE TENS OF THOUSANDS TUESDAY WHO GATHERED IN WASHINGTON, D.C. FOR THE MARCH FOR ISRAEL.

ISRAEL1 OC…..HAVE YOUR BACK.” (CROWD FADE) :09

ERNST WAS PART OF A BIPARTISAN GROUP PREPARING TO MEET IN THE MIDDLE EAST TO DISCUSS IMPROVED RELATIONS BETWEEN ISRAEL AND SAUDI ARABIA WHEN HAMAS ATTACKED ISRAELIS WHO LIVE NEAR GAZA.

ISRAEL2 OC………AND TOTAL DESTRUCTION.” (CROWD FADE) :15

ERNST, WHO MET IN ISRAEL WITH VICTIMS OF THE ATTACK THREE DAYS LATER, ALSO DENOUNCED ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE U-S.

ISRAEL3 OC………AROUND THE COUNTRY.” (CROWD NOISE IN THE MIDDLE OF SOUND BITE) :15

RALLY ORGANIZERS PLANNED THE EVENT AS A RESPONSE TO PROTESTS THAT HAVE DENOUNCED ISRAEL’S ACTIONS IN GAZA.

Radio Iowa