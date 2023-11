ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES BEGINS THURSDAY

THE ANNUAL TOUR OF HOMES BEGINS THURSDAY TO BENEFIT SIOUX CITY’S BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ORGANIZATION.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KRISTIE ARLT SAYS THIS YEAR’S TOUR FEATURES HOMES ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE:

IF YOU WANT TO GO, ARLT SAYS THERE ARE A FEW OPENINGS LEFT ON THE BUS TOURS THAT RUN FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY:

ARLT SAYS BE PREPARED TO SPENT A COUPLE OF HOURS TOURING THE HOLIDAY HOMES:INCLUDING 2705 VALLEY DRIVE AND THE PEIRCE MANSION AT 2901 JACKSON:

SO IF YOU WANT TO GET ONE OF THE FEW REMAINING TICKETS, HERE’S HOW TO DO IT:

EACH BUS TOUR BEGINS AND ENDS AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS LOCATED AT 5606 HAMILTON BOULEVARD, SO YOU MAY PARK THERE BEFORE GETTING ON THE BUS.