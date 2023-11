WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER STRUCK BY MOTORCYCLE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A MOTORCYCLE VS PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET LATE SATURDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY A MOTORCYCLE DRIVEN BY 24-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY SIMON OF OMAHA, NEBRASKA WAS TRAVELING EASTBOUND ON 4TH STREET WHEN IT STRUCK A 23-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WHO WAS WALKING SOUTHBOUND ACROSS 4TH STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 11:18 PM.

THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN WAS UNCONSCIOUS AND SUFFERING FROM A HEAD INJURY.

SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE MOTORCYCLE SUSTAINED A MINOR HEAD INJURY.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ON-GOING AND ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (712)279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712)258-8477.