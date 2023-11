TESTIMONY UNDERWAY IN VOTER FRAUD TRIAL

THE FIRST FULL DAY OF TESTIMONY IN THE FEDERAL VOTING FRAUD TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN BEGAN TUESDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

KIM PHUONG TAYLOR IS FACING 52 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND REGISTRATION CHARGES DATING BACK TO THE 2020 ELECTIONS.

TAYLOR ALLEGEDLY FILLED OUT OR HELPED FILL OUT ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR SEVERAL VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA AND EITHER SIGNED THEM OR HAD THEM SIGNED BY OTHERS NOT NAMED ON THE BALLOT.

THIEN TAM DOAN WAS A STUDENT AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY AND TESTIFIED THAT WHEN HE TRIED TO FILE HIS ABSENTEE BALLOT FROM AMES, HE DISCOVERED SOMEONE HAD ALREADY CAST A BALLOT IN HIS NAME.

DOAN IS A DEMOCRAT, AND SAID THAT BALLOT WAS CAST FOR ALL REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES THAT HE NEVER WOULD HAVE VOTED FOR.

HIS MOTHER, HUN NGUYEN, TESTIFIED THROUGH AN INTERPRETER, THAT KIM TAYLOR CALLED HER TO SEE IF SHE NEEDED HELP VOTING.

SHE SAYS TAYLOR COMPLETED THE PAPERWORK, BUT NGUYEN SIGNED THE BALLOT.

NGUYEN ALSO TESTIFIED THAT TAYLOR TOLD HER IT WAS OK TO COMPLETE BALLOT FORMS FOR HER SON AND DAUGHTER, AND NGUYEN SIGNED THOSE.

NGUYEN TESTIFIED THAT HER CHILDREN NEVER GAVE HER PERMISSION TO DO THAT AND SHE NEVER WOULD HAVE DONE THAT IF SHE KNEW IT WAS A CRIME.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL TOOK THE STAND IN THE AFTERNOON, TESTIFYING ON HOW THE ALLEGED VOTING FRAUD INVOLVING THE VIETNAMESE RESIDENTS WAS DISCOVERED.