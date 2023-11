SUSPECT CHARGED IN PISTOL WHIP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FELONY DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD ROBERT ANTHONY STEINER II WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY MORNING:

THE WOMAN SUFFERED INJURIES TO HER HEAD.

GILL SAYS THE COUPLE’S 2 YEAR OLD SON WAS SLEEPING IN THE OTHER ROOM, AND STEINER LEFT THE HOME FOLLOWING THE ALLEGED ASSAULT:

STEINER WAS TAKEN TO JAIL, BUT SGT. GILL SAYS HE ENDED UP BEING TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL INSTEAD:

STEINER IS CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT, 3RD OFFENSE, A CLASS D FELONY.

HE WILL BE TRANSPORTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL WHEN HE IS MEDICALLY CLEARED.