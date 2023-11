AKRON’S NEW MAYOR CHOSEN OUT OF A HAT

AKRON IOWA HAS A NEW MAYOR AND THE ELECTION WAS DECIDED IN AN UNUSUAL WAY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISORS CHOSE AKRON’S NEW MAYOR BY PICKING A NAME OUT OF A HAT.

THERE WAS NO CANDIDATE LISTED FOR MAYOR OF AKRON IN LAST WEEK’S GENERAL ELECTION.

CURRENT MAYOR ALEX PICK, WHO DID NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION, HAD THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF WRITE-INS OUT OF 115 VOTES, BUT PICK INFORMED THE COUNTY AUDITOR BY MAIL THAT HE WAS DECLINING ELECTION TO THE POST.

THERE WAS A TIE FOR SECOND PLACE, SO FOLLOWING THE COUNTY ELECTION ORDINANCE, THOSE TWO NAMES WERE WRITTEN ON SLIPS OF PAPER, AND ONE WAS DRAWN OUT OF A HAT BY SUPERVISOR GARY HORTON, WHO REPRESENTS AKRON ON THE COUNTY BOARD.

HORTON DREW THE NAME OF JOEL HIGMAN.

THE SUPERVISORS APPROVED THE SELECTION, BUT HIGMAN CAN STILL DECLINE THE SELECTION.

IF HE DOES, THE AKRON CITY COUNCIL WOULD THEN APPOINT THE NEXT MAYOR.

Photo by John Slegers