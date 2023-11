HIGHWAY 60 NORTHBOUND HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING A COLLISION THIS (MONDAY) MORNING 12 MILES SOUTH OF ALTON.

AUTHORITIES SAY TWO SEMIS COLLIDED AT THE INTERSECTION OF IOWA 60 NORTHBOUND AND 150TH STREET.

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE.

ONE OF THE SEMIS, A TANKER, FLIPPED OVER ON ITS SIDE AND CAME TO REST IN THE MEDIAN.

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON IOWA 60 WAS BEING DETOURED TO U.S. 75 NORTH UNTIL THE ACCIDENT SCENE WAS CLEARED.