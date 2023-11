THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY MET BRIEFLY MONDAY MORNING AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

AUTHORITY MEMBER DAN MOORE SAYS THE ONLY NEW BUSINESS WAS TO APPROVE A CHANCE ORDER ON A WATER SYSTEM BEING INSTALLED IN THE FACILITY:

CHANGE6 OC……..FROM ABOUT A YEAR AGO. :19

THE CHANGE ORDER WAS FOR $34,176, MONEY MOORE SAYS WAS ALREADY ALLOCATED A YEAR AGO, BUT THE WORK HAD NOT BEEN DONE YET.

MOORE SAYS THEY STILL HOPE TO HAVE THE L-E-C COMPLETED BY EARLY APRIL OF NEXT YEAR.