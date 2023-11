KASSIN TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN SD HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS KASSIN HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2024 TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FROM DISTRICT 17.

KASSIN WAS ELECTED TO HIS FIRST TERM IN NOVEMBER OF 2022 AND SERVES ON THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE, WHICH OVERSEES AND SETS THE STATE’S BUDGET.

KASSIN SAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO BUILDING ON THE SUCCESSES OF THE PAST SESSION TO CONTINUE BUILDING A STRONG AND SECURE FUTURE, AND CONTINUE TO BE A STRONG VOICE FOR HIS FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS IN DISTRICT 17.

HE WAS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE TOP FIRST-TERM LEGISLATORS IN THE UNITED STATES BY THE STATE LEGISLATIVE LEADERS FOUNDATION AND WAS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EMERGING LEADERS PROGRAM AT THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA.

KASSIN AND HIS WIFE, KATIE, AND THEIR TWO CHILDREN LIVE IN VERMILLION, WHERE HE WORKS FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOUNDATION AS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF EXTERNAL RELATIONS.