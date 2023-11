JURY SELECTED IN KIM TAYLOR FEDERAL TRIAL

JURY SELECTION TOOK PLACE MONDAY IN THE TRIAL OF DEFENDANT KIM PHUONG TAYLOR AT THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

KIM TAYLOR IS CHARGED WITH 26 COUNTS OF FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, AIDING AND ABETTING IN VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES CODE AND THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION, AIDING AND ABETTING, AND 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING, AIDING AND ABETTING,

TAYLOR IS THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, WHO FEDERAL PROSECUTORS HAVE REFERRED TO AS “AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR” IN TRIAL INFORMATION FILED IN THE CASE.

OPENING STATEMENTS FROM THE ATTORNEYS IN THE CASE WERE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE MONDAY AFTERNOON, STARTING AROUND 2:30 P.M.

THE PROSECUTION PLANS ON CALLING AROUND 20 WITNESSES WITH DEFENSE CALLING 3 TO 6 WITNESSES IN THE TRIAL THAT IS EXPECTED TO LAST ABOUT TWO WEEKS.