FEENSTRA TO HOST EVENT WITH 5 GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE AND HIS FAMILY WILL HOST A CANDIDATE CONVERSATION FORUM CALLED “FAITH AND FAMILY WITH THE FEENSTRAS” WITH FIVE PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS ON DECEMBER 9TH IN SIOUX CENTER.

THE CANDIDATES INCLUDE FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS, FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR AND U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY, NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM, ENTREPRENEUR VIVEK RAMASWAMY, AND TEXAS PASTOR RYAN BINKLEY.

FEENSTRA SAYS “IN IOWA, FAITH AND FAMILY FORM THE CORE OF OUR COMMUNITIES AND REPRESENT OUR MOST IMPORTANT VALUES, AND THAT WE NEED A PRESIDENT WHO UNDERSTANDS OUR VALUES AND WILL ADVANCE POLICIES THAT SUPPORT OUR FAMILIES, DEFEND OUR FAITH, AND RESTORE AMERICAN PROSPERITY.”

THE TICKETED EVENT WILL BE HELD AT DORDT UNIVERSITY FROM 9AM UNTIL NOON IN THE BJ HAAN AUDITORIUM.