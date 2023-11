LOCAL CHILD ADOPTION CELEBRATION SET FOR MONDAY

FOUR OAKS FOSTER & ADOPTIVE FAMILY CONNECTIONS WILL HOLD AN ADOPTION CELEBRATION EVENT MONDAY EVENING FROM 5-7PM AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURT HOUSE.

DAWN LUETJE, THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR OF FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION SERVICE FOR LUTHERN SERVICES IN IOWA, SAYS A TOTAL OF 15 CHILDREN WILL BE JOINING THEIR FOREVER HOMES AT THE CEREMONY:

ADOPT1 OC…..FINALIZE THEIR ADOPTIONS. :23

LUETJE SAYS THE CHILDREN HAVE BEEN IN FOSTER CARE IN THESE HOMES FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS, AND ARE NOW BECOMING PART OF THE FAMILY THEY HAVE BEEN LIVING WITH:

ADOPT2 OC……….GROWN TO LOVE. :30

NATIONAL ADOPTION MONTH IS HELD ANNUALLY IN NOVEMBER TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE NEED AND IMPORTANCE OF FOSTER AND ADOPTIVE FAMILIES.

THERE ARE MANY CHILDREN IN IOWA WAITING FOR A CHANCE TO BECOME PART OF A FAMILY:

ADOPT3 OC………HOMES AVAILABLE. :26

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE ABOUT FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION IN IOWA BY GOING ONLINE TO IOWA FOSTER AND ADOPTION DOT ORG.