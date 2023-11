FEWER REPEAT OFFENDERS IN IOWA PRISONS

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS DIRECTOR BETH SKINNER SAYS THE RECIDIVISM RATE OF INDIVIDUALS RELEASED FROM PRISON HAS DROPPED FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR.

THAT MEANS THERE’S A DECLINE IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE VIOLATING THE TERMS OF THEIR PAROLE OR COMMITTING A CRIME THAT SENDS THEM BACK TO PRISON.

SKINNER SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL REASONS THE DECLINE INCLUDING FOCUSING ON GETTING SUBSTANCE ABUSE OR MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT FOR THOSE WHO ARE AT HIGHEST RISK AND IMPROVING THE SKILLS OF THOSE WHO’VE BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON:

THERE ARE 30 DIFFERENT REGISTERED APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS IN THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, INCLUDING TRAINING TO BE PLUMBERS, WELDERS AND ELECTRICIANS:

UP TO HALF THE PEOPLE WHO ENTER IOWA’S PRISON SYSTEM EACH YEAR DO NOT HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA.

SKINNER SAYS AMONG THOSE WHO ARE RELEASED, 60 PERCENT HAVE COMPLETED HIGH SCHOOL.

DUE TO THE GOVERNMENT REORGANIZATION PLAN THE GOVERNOR SIGNED INTO LAW, IOWA’S COMMUNITY-BASED CORRECTIONS SYSTEM IS NOW PART OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS.

SKINNER SAYS THAT MAY HELP PREVENT PEOPLE RELEASED FROM ONE OF THE STATE’S NINE PRISONS FROM RE-OFFENDING.

SKINNER HAS BEEN THE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SINCE JUNE OF 2019.

Radio Iowa