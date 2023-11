STUCKENBERG TO CAMPAIGN IN LE MARS SUNDAY

A NEW G-O-P CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT IS BRINGING HIS “OPERATION DARK HORSE” TO LE MARS SUNDAY.

MAJOR DAVID STUCKENBERG OF FLORIDA ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY THIS WEEK AT PLYMOUTH ROCK, MASSACHUSETTS, AND WILL BRING HIS CAMPAIGN TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA.

STUCKENBERG IS AN AIR FORCE PILOT WHO IS QUESTIONING THE CHARACTER OF OUR NATION’S LEADERS:

HIS ECONOMIC STANCE IS FOR THE NATION TO SPEND WHAT IT TAKES IN, AND NO MORE.

TO ERASE DEBT, HE’S CALLING FOR MASSIVE TAX CUTS, INCLUDING A REPEAL OF THE INHERITANCE TAX.

HE SAYS HE’S CAMPAIGNING TO CURE WHAT AILS AMERICA:

ONE OF HIS MAJOR CAMPAIGN THEMES IS ON IMMIGRATION REFORM:

STUCKENBERG INVITES IOWANS TO MEET HIM SUNDAY, AT NOON, AT THE LE MARS PIZZA RANCH, AND SHARE YOUR IDEAS WITH HIM.

HE SAYS LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED FOR THE FIRST 30 PEOPLE WHO JOIN HIM THERE