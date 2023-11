SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK DEBUTS NEW MILITARY EXHIBITS

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK ACHIEVED A MILESTONE THIS VETERAN’S DAY WEEKEND WITH THE DEDICATION OF THEIR NEW MILITARY EXHIBITS IN THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD & DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

PARK BOARD MEMBER LORI RISDAL IS ALSO A VETERAN AND SAYS THE EXHIBITS FEATURING UNIFORMS, PHOTOS AND OTHER MEMORABILIA OF LOCAL VETERANS DATING BACK TO WORLD WAR ONE HAS BEEN AN UNDERTAKING OF MORE THAN 15 YEARS AT THE PARK:

EXHIBIT1 OC………..MEANINGFUL TO ME. :19

IT’S NOT AN EXHIBIT FOCUSED ON CONFLICT, OR ON SERVICE BRANCHES, BUT FOCUSES ON THE INDIVIDUAL

EXPERIENCES OF LOCAL VETERANS FROM BASIC TRAINING THROUGH ALL PHASES OF SERVICE:

EXHIBIT2 OC……..SEE WHAT THEY DID. :26

THE EXHIBITS CONSTRUCTED BY BLUEWATER STUDIOS FEATURE ABOUT 50 DIFFERENT VETERANS, ALL WITH SIOUXLAND TIES REPRESENTING IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THERE IS A WIDE RANGE OF MILITARY UNIFORMS WORN BY LOCAL VETERANS ON DISPLAY:

EXHIBIT3 OC………THE GULF WAR. :15

THE DISPLAYS ALSO FEATURE INTERACTIVE VIDEO INTERVIEWS WITH MANY VETERANS.

A RIBBON CUTTING WAS HELD FRIDAY WITH THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND SIOUXLAND CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE.

THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD & DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE OPEN ON VETERANS DAY WEEKEND SATURDAY FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 6 P.M. AND SUNDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 5 P.M.