CADET VIGIL TO TAKE PLACE AT FLOYD MONUMENT

SIOUXLAND AIR FORCE JUNIOR RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING CORPS MISTY CADETS WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERAN’S DAY VIGIL ON SATURDAY.

THE CADETS WILL HOLD A CEREMONY FROM 11 AM TO NOON AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT BEFORE STARTING A 12-HOUR VIGIL THERE.

THE CADETS’ RENDITION OF THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER WILL BEGIN AT NOON AND END AT MIDNIGHT.

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 8TH YEAR THE ROTC CADETS HAVE PLANNED THE VIGIL.

VETERANS, FAMILY MEMBERS, AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENTS.