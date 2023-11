REYNOLDS EXPLAINS DECISION TO ENDORSE DESANTIS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’S SKEPTICAL OF POLLS WHICH SUGGEST FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS A SIGNIFICANT LEAD AMONG LIKELY IOWA CAUCUS GOERS — AND SHE SAYS RON DESANTIS HAS THE BEST SHOT AT WINNING THE PRESIDENCY IN 2024.

REYNOLDS SPOKE WITH RADIO IOWA AND SAYS TRUMP WAS THE RIGHT PERSON FOR REPUBLICANS EIGHT YEARS AGO, BUT NOT TODAY.

KIMDON1 OC…….DIFFERENT TIME.” :11

REYNOLDS AND DESANTIS HAVE PURSUED VERY SIMILAR POLICY AGENDAS AS GOVERNORS, LIKE REOPENING SCHOOLS IN THE FALL DURING THE FIRST YEAR OF THE PANDEMIC AND SIGNING SO-CALLED “FETAL HEARTBEAT” BILLS THAT BAN MOST ABORTIONS.

REYNOLDS SAYS SAVVY IOWANS WHO PLAN TO ATTEND THE CAUCUSES WILL BEGIN TO EXAMINE THE FLORIDA GOVERNOR’S RECORD AND CONTRAST THAT WITH TRUMP, WHO SHE SAYS WILL BE NEVER BE ABLE TO WIN OVER SOME VOTERS.

KIMDON2 OC……..TO RISK THAT.” :04

REYNOLDS SAYS AFTER REMAINING NEUTRAL FOR MOST OF 2023, THE FIELD OF CANDIDATES STARTED TO NARROW AND SHE DECIDED TO ANNOUNCE HER PICK.

SHE AND TRUMP HAVE NOT SPOKEN SINCE SHE INTRODUCED HIM AT A TRUMP RALLY IN DAVENPORT IN MID-MARCH.

TRUMP HAS SUGGESTED HER APPEARANCE MONDAY WITH DESANTIS WAS THE BEGINNING OF HER RETIREMENT TOUR:

KIMDON3 OC………HAVE AT HOME.” :09

IF TRUMP IS THE REPUBLICAN 2024 NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT, HE WILL HAVE REYNOLDS’ BACKING:

KIMDON4 OC………GET THEM ELECTED.” :10

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WAS ALSO LOOKING VERY CLOSELY AT FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY AND CALLED HALEY TO LET HER KNOW SHE’D BE ENDORSING DESANTIS.

