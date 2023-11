MORE NEBRASKANS TRYING TO PLACE MOBILE SPORTS BETS

SPORTS WAGERING ONLINE OR THROUGH MOBILE APPLICATIONS IS ILLEGAL IN NEBRASKA, BUT GEO-LOCATION SAYS THAT ISN’T STOPPING SOME PEOPLE.

GEOCOMPLY SOLUTIONS, A COMPANY THAT PROVIDES LOCATION SERVICES IN THE GAMING INDUSTRY, HAS IDENTIFIED 64-THOUSAND MOBILE USER ACCOUNTS IN NEBRASKA THIS YEAR.

RESIDENTS MAY HAVE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO THAT TOTAL.

THE COMPANY ALSO RECORDED ALMOST 3-MILLION INSTANCES OF PEOPLE IN NEBRASKA TRYING TO PLACE BETS BETWEEN JANUARY AND OCTOBER OF THIS YEAR.

THE COMPANY’S TECHNOLOGY BARRED THEM FROM PLACING THE BETS.