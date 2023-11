MAN CHARGED IN ALLEGED PISTOL ASSAULT AT LOCAL APARTMENT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY USING A GUN TO ASSAULT A MAN AT A LOCAL APARTMENT BUILDING.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON HALLOWEEN WHEN THE VICTIM, 44-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL JORGENSEN, CONTACTED POLICE FROM A CONVENIENCE STORE, CLAIMING HE HAD BEEN SHOT.

OFFICERS FOUND THE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM A HEAD INJURY AND HOLES IN HIS SWEATSHIRT CONSISTENT WITH BULLET HOLES.

JORGENSEN TOLD POLICE HE HAD FOLLOWED TWO MEN INTO THE PHOENIX APARTMENTS AT 1003 PIERCE AND WAS ASSAULTED BY THEM, WITH ONE OF THEM PULLING A GUN AND FIRING AT HIM.

OFFICERS SEARCHED THE HALLWAY WHERE THE ALTERCATION TOOK PLACE AND FOUND A FIRED BULLET AND DAMAGE IN THE HALLWAY, CONSISTENT FROM A FIRED BULLET.

INVESTIGATORS OBTAINED CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM THE APARTMENT MANAGER WHICH SHOWED JORGENSEN WAITING OUTSIDE THE BUILDING.

WHEN 27-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO SPARR AND ANOTHER MALE ENTERED, JORGENSEN FOLLOWED THEM IN AND A CONFRONTATION BEGAN.

POLICE SAY THE VIDEO SHOWS SPARR PULL OUT A REVOLVER AND STRIKE JORGENSEN IN THE HEAD WITH THE GUN.

POLICE SAY SPARR WENT DOWN THE HALL AND THEN RAN BACK AT JORGENSEN WITH THE PISTOL POINTED AT HIM.

JORGENSEN THEN LEFT.

SPARR LIVES IN THE BUILDING AND WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH.

HE IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

SPARR IS BEING HELD ON $35,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.