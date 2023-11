IOWA UTILITIES BOARD CONCLUDES SUMMIT PIPELINE HEARING

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD HAS CONCLUDED ITS MONTHS LONG HEARING WITH SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS AND ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE THROUGH PARTS OF THE STATE.

THE OVERALL PROJECT WOULD CAPTURE CO-2 EMISSIONS FROM MORE THAN 30 ETHANOL PLANTS ACROSS FIVE STATES.

TO DATE, SUMMIT SAYS 75% OF IMPACTED LANDOWNERS IN IOWA HAVE SIGNED VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS WITH THE COMPANY.

MANY LANDOWNERS ALONG THE PROPOSED ROUTE HAVE NOT SIGNED AND STILL HAVE CONCERNS.

NEIL DAHLQUIST, WHO OWNS LAND IN PALO ALTO COUNTY, TESTIFIED WEDNESDAY THAT HE’S BEEN UNABLE TO GET CONFIRMATION THAT HIS INSURANCE COMPANY WOULD PROVIDE LIABILITY COVERAGE IF THE PIPELINE RUPTURED.

DAHLQUIST, WHO IS A NEUROLOGIST IN MINNESOTA, SUGGESTS IF THE PIPELINE IS BUILT, IT WILL SHUT DOWN WHEN FEDERAL TAX CREDITS FOR CARBON CAPTURE EXPIRE.

A BILL PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNED LAST YEAR ESTABLISHES A TAX CREDIT WORTH 60 DOLLARS FOR EVERY METRIC TON OF SEQUESTERED CARBON. THE U-S TREASURY DEPARTMENT ESTIMATES TWO-POINT-THREE BILLION DOLLARS IN CARBON TAX CREDITS WILL BE CLAIMED BETWEEN NOW AND 2029.

THE I-U-B WILL NOW BEGIN A REVIEW PROCESS AND SAYS IT WILL BASE ITS FINAL DECISION ON THE PROJECT ON IOWA LAW AND THE EVIDENCE, TESTIMONY, EXHIBITS, AND WRITTEN COMMENTS FILED.

THE UTILITIES BOARD MAY GRANT THE PERMIT IN FULL OR WITH MODIFICATIONS; OR IT MAY DENY THE PERMIT.

THERE IS NO DEADLINE FOR THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD TO ISSUE ITS FINAL DECISION.

Radio Iowa contributed story