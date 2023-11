FEENSTRA HOPES FOR FARM BILL BEFORE 2024

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HE REMAINS HOPEFUL CONGRESS WILL ACT ON A NEW FARM BILL BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR.

FEENSTRA AND SOME COLLEAGUES SENT A LETTER TO HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON, URGING ACTION ON THE MEASURE, THAT COULD END UP BEING THE FIRST TRILLION-DOLLAR FARM BILL.

HE SAYS THE FLAP OVER THE HOUSE SPEAKER’S POSITION DELAYED WORK ON THE FARM BILL AND OTHER IMPORTANT ISSUES.

FEENSTRA18 OC…. IT’S UNFORTUNATE. :15

FEENSTRA SPOKE WITH PENNSYLVANIA CONGRESSMAN G-T THOMPSON, WHO CHAIRS THE HOUSE AG COMMITTEE, REGARDING THE NEED TO ACT.

FEENSTRA 19 :22 “C-R ON THIS” :21

HE IS REFERRING TO A CONTINUING RESOLUTION THAT EXTENDS THE DEADLINE.

FEENSTRA SAYS A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF THE 2018 FARM BILL — WHICH EXPIRED IN LATE SEPTEMBER — WOULD BE HARMFUL TO IOWA FARMERS AND TO CERTAIN PROGRAMS.

FEENSTRA20 OC……HOG PRODUCTION. :21

LAST WEEK, IOWA CONGRESSMAN ZACH NUNN EXPRESSED CONFIDENCE THE HOUSE WOULD AVOID A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF THE OLD FARM BILL.