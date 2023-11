THREE NEWCOMERS AMONG FIVE CANDIDATES ELECTED TO CITY SCHOOL BOARD

VOTERS ELECTED FIVE PEOPLE OUT OF 11 CANDIDATES TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TUESDAY.

CURRENT BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL WAS ELECTED TO A TWO YEAR TERM OVER CHALLENGER SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN:

GREENWELL WON WITH 57% OF THE VOTE.

THE OTHER FOUR SEATS WERE FOR FOUR YEAR TERMS.

TREYLA LEE FINISHED WITH THE MOST VOTES, 3530 UNOFFICIALLY, OUT OF NINE CANDIDATES WITH 16.85 % OF THE VOTE.

SHE IS THE DAUGHTER OF FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE.

ANOTHER NEWCOMER, EARL MILLER, FINISHED SECOND WITH AROUND 14.7% OF THE VOTE.

A THIRD NEW CANDIDATE, LANCE EHMCKE, FINISHED 3RD WITH 13.78%: AND IS READY TO GET STARTED DEALING WITH BOARD ISSUES:

JOHN MEYERS WON THE 4TH FOUR YEAR TERM WITH 13.3% OF THE VOTE.

MEYERS IS NO STRANGER TO THE SCHOOL BOARD, BUT HE LAST SERVED EIGHT YEARS AGO.

HE SAYS WITH THE THREE NEWCOMERS IT WILL TAKE A LITTLE TIME FOR EVERYONE TO GET ACCLIMATED:

THIS WILL BE MEYERS 4TH TIME ON THE BOARD, HAVING SERVED ONE PREVIOUS FOUR YEAR TERM AND TWO INTERIM APPOINTMENTS .

ONE OTHER AREA SCHOOL VOTE OF NOTE WAS IN THE LAWTON BRONSON DISTRICT.

A PROPOSED SCHOOL BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW GYM AND AUDITORIUM FAILED TO GET THE NECESSARY 60% SUPPORT NEEDED FOR PASSAGE, WITH JUST 45% VOTING YES.