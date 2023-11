SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING MORNINGSIDE PURSUIT

AUTHORITIES ARRESTED A MAN WHO IS FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT INJURED A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN WITH A TRAFFIC STOP AT 2:47 A.M.

GILL SAYS SIROM REFUSED TO COOPERATE WITH THE OFFICER AND A STATE TROOPER WHO PULLED UP TO ASSIST IN THE TRAFFIC STOP:

THE STATE TROOPER IMMEDIATELY INITIATED A PURSUIT OF SIROM’S VEHICLE:

GILL SAYS SIROM DID NOT GIVE UP PEACEFULLY:

THE 18-YEAR-OLD PASSENGER QUICKLY SURRENDERED AND WAS CHARGED WITH PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

SIROM IS FACING A VARIETY OF CHARGES INCLUDING ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, ELUDING, SPEEDING AT LEAST 20 MILES AN HOUR OVER A POSTED LIMIT, AND OTHER TRAFFIC COUNTS.