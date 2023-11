NATHANIEL PARKER RETURNED TO JAIL

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO WAS ACQUITTED OF A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY TUESDAY AND WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON A LESSER COUNT WAS BACK IN JAIL ON A NEW CHARGE WEDNESDAY.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER WAS ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY:

PARKER1 OC…..NATHANIEL PARKER. :20

GILL SAYS PARKER WAS NOT SOBER WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED, AND WAS SUFFERING FROM AN APPARENT MINOR STAB WOUND AND PHYSICAL TRAUMA:

PARKER2 OC…….POINT TWO ZERO. :13

POLICE SAY PARKER NEVER GAINED ENTRANCE TO THE APARTMENT FROM THE FIRE ESCAPE.

HE WAS BEING HELD ON $300 BOND.