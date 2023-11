MORE BIRD FLU REPORTED IN IOWA

THE ONGOING RETURN OF BIRD FLU HAS REACHED ANOTHER COUNTY IN IOWA.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS A CASE WAS CONFIRMED TUESDAY AT A FARM IN KOSSUTH COUNTY.

THE NEWEST AFFECTED SITE IS A FARM WITH GAME BIRD PHEASANTS, PEAFOWL AND COMMERCIAL LAYER CHICKENS.

IN THE LAST TWO MONTHS, CASES OF BIRD FLU HAVE BEEN FOUND IN BUENA VISTA, CLAY, GUTHRIE, HAMILTON AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS BIRD OWNERS SHOULD AVOID CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR FLOCKS AND WILD BIRDS.