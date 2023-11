BERENSTEIN FAMILY FOUNDATION DONATES COATS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY

A FAMILY FOUNDATION IN SIOUX CITY HAS DONATED SEVERAL WINTER COATS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TO HELP STUDENTS IN NEED STAY WARM DURING THE UPCOMING WINTER SEASON.

GREG BERENSTEIN IS WITH THE BERENSTEIN FAMILY FOUNDATION WHO MADE THE DONATION:

COATS1 OC……WITH THE GIVEAWAY. :18

MARVIN BERENSTEIN WAS A WELL KNOWN SIOUX CITY ATTORNEY WHO HELPED MANY LOCAL CAUSES.

ANOTHER OF HIS SONS, CRAIG BERENSTEIN, SAYS THE COAT DONATION IS THE TYPE OF THING HIS FATHER WOULD HAVE BEEN HAPPY TO TAKE PART IN;

COATS2 OC……OF THAT KIND. :12

KAREN HARRISON ACCEPTED THE COATS ON BEHALF OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION:

COATS3 OC…….ARE NEEDS. :21

THE BERENSTEINS AND THEIR MOTHER ZENA DONATED OVER 30 COATS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY AND SAY THAT THEIR FAMILY FOUNDATION WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT MANY LOCAL EFFORTS.