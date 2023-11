WOODBURY SUPERVISOR NAMED AS UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR IN FEDERAL VOTER FRAUD CASE

THE FEDERAL JURY TRIAL OF DEFENDANT KIM PHUONG TAYLOR IS SET TO BEGIN NOVEMBER 13TH IN THE UNITED STATES COURTHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

TAYLOR IS THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR, AND A NEW DOCUMENT FILED BY PROSECUTORS ALLEGES HE WAS INVOLVED IN THE VOTER FRAUD AND BALLOT HARVESTING THAT HIS WIFE IS ACCUSED OF.

THE GOVERNMENT SAYS IT INTENDS TO INTRODUCE EVIDENCE OF PRIOR STATEMENTS BY JEREMY TAYLOR, WHO THEY REFER TO AS “AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR”.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE IT’S ANTICIPATED THAT OTHER CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE IN 2020, STATE SENATOR ROCKY DEWITT AND COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN, WILL TESTIFY THAT JEREMY TAYLOR SAID HE HAD A “LOCK” ON A SUBSTANTIAL NUMBER OF VOTES FROM THE VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY IN SIOUX CITY AHEAD OF EITHER THE PRIMARY OR GENERAL ELECTIONS IN 2020.

SHEEHAN IS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY THAT JEREMY TAYLOR TOLD HIM THAT HE (JEREMY TAYLOR), HIS WIFE, AND ANOTHER PERSON WERE GOING TO THE VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY AND HELPING THEM FILL OUT THEIR BALLOTS.

JEREMY TAYLOR ALLEGEDLY TOLD SHEEHAN THAT IF HE MADE A DONATION TO JEREMY’S PRIMARY CAMPAIGN, THEN JEREMY WOULD GET SHEEHAN BETWEEN 500-700 VOTES FROM THE VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY.

SHEEHAN DID NOT MAKE A DONATION TO TAYLOR’S CAMPAIGN.

DEWITT IS ALSO EXPECTED TO TESTIFY THAT JEREMY TAYLOR MADE HIM A SIMILAR OFFER REGARDING OVER 700 VIETNAMESE VOTERS IN SIOUX CITY.

KIM TAYLOR IS CHARGED WITH 26 COUNTS OF FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, AIDING AND ABETTING IN VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES CODE AND THREE COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION, AIDING AND ABETTING, AND 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING, AIDING AND ABETTING.

THE PROSECUTION PLANS ON CALLING APPROXIMATELY 20 WITNESSES WITH DEFENSE CALLING 3 TO 6 WITNESSES IN THE JURY TRIAL THAT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UP TO 13 DAYS