TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY WITH A CITY COUNCIL POSITION AND FIVE SCHOOL BOARD SEATS ON THE LOCAL BALLOT.

OVER 1700 ABSENTEE BALLOTS WERE ISSUED FOR THE ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY AS OF 1 P .M. MONDAY, 1480 BALLOTS, AROUND 83% OF THEM, HAD BEEN RETURNED.

COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS IF YOU HAVEN’T RETURNED YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT YET, YOU NEED TO DO SO BEFORE THE POLLS CLOSE ON TUESDAY:

GILL IS HOPING SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE AT LEAST A 20 PER CENT VOTER TURNOUT FOR THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

ON TUESDAY, EVERYONE WILL CAST BALLOTS AT THEIR REGULAR PRECINCT WITH POLLS OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.