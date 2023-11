TEACHERS STUDY THE HOLOCAUST AT RAILROAD MUSEUM EXHIBIT

A GROUP OF SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL HISTORY TEACHERS SPENT THEIR MORNING ON A GUIDED TOUR OF THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM .

LOU ANN LINDBLADE HELPED CREATE THE EXHIBIT AS PART OF THE ANNUAL TOLERANCE WEEK, AND SAYS THE TEACHERS WILL EVENTUALLY BRING THEIR STUDENTS OUT TO SEE THE EXHIBIT:

LINDBLADE SAYS THEY OFFER A SPECIAL LESSON PLAN TO THE TEACHERS BASED AROUND THE EXHIBIT DISPLAYS:

WHILE MOST OF THE TOURS WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE SPRING, LINDBLADE SAYS SOME FROM OTHER SCHOOLS HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE:

SIOUX CENTER CHRISTIAN HAS A TOUR WEDNESDAY, AND IN A LITTLE OVER A WEEK, THE RAILROAD MUSEUM WILL CLOSE FOR THE WINTER:

THE EXHIBIT INCLUDES A REFURBISHED RAILROAD FREIGHT CAR SIMILAR TO WHAT THE NAZIS USED TO TRANSPORT JEWS TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS WITH PHOTOS OF HOLOCAUST CAMP PRISONERS AND VIDEO DISPLAYS.

THERE ARE ALSO NUMEROUS ITEMS DONATED BY CONCENTRATION CAMP SURVIVORS OR THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS.