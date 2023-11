SKYWEST AIRLINES FAVORED TO SERVE SIOUXLAND TRAVELERS

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A RESOLUTION TO RECOMMEND TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE AWARD OF A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO SKY-WEST AIRLINES UNDER THE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICES PROGRAM.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE AIRLINE:

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE RESOLUTION AS PART OF THE CONSENT AGENDA MONDAY.

THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT BOARD OF TRUSTEES EARLIER VOTED TO APPROVE A RECOMMENDATION TO THE COUNCIL, TO ASK THE U-S-D-O-T TO SELECT SKYWEST AIRLINES E-A-S PROPOSAL FOR SERVICE.