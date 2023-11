SCOTT, SCHOENHERR REELECTED TO CITY COUNCIL

THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY FOLLOWING TUESDAY’S ELECTION.

INCUMBENT JULIE SCHOENHERR WAS ELECTED TO A SECOND TERM AFTER FACING A TOUGH CHALLENGE FROM FORMER CITY EMPLOYEE TOM MURPHY.

SCHOENHERR WON UNOFFICIALLY BY JUST 108 VOTES, 3159 TO 3051, GARNERING 50.6% OF THE VOTE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM.

SO HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE RUN?

SCOTT SAYS EVEN THOUGH HE RAN UNOPPOSED, HE STILL CAMPAIGNED:

SCOTT EXPECTS THE COUNCIL TO NOT RUSH INTO A LOPT OF NEW THINGS IN THE COMING YEAR:

THE BUDGET WILL BE THE FIRST MAJOR THING THE COUNCIL FACES TO START THE NEW YEAR.