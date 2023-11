REYNOLDS ENDORSES DESANTIS FOR PRESIDENT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ENDORSED FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.

REYNOLDS JOINED DESANTIS AT A CAMPAIGN RALLY MONDAY NIGHT IN DES MOINES AND SAID SHE HAD THOUGHT LONG AND HARD ABOUT MAKING THIS DECISION ABOUT TELLING IOWANS WHERE SHE STANDS,

REYNOLDS WENT ON TO SAY WE NEED SOMEONE WHO WON’T GET DISTRACTED, BUT WILL STAY DISCIPLINED, WHO PUTS THIS COUNTRY FIRST AND NOT HIMSELF.

SHE DID NOT DIRECTLY MENTION FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, WHO LEADS IN PUBLIC OPINION POLLS HERE AND ELSEWHERE, BUT REYNOLDS DESCRIBED DESANTIS AS A CANDIDATE WHO’S LOOKS TO THE FUTURE, NOT THE PAST, AND AS SOMEONE WHO MOST IMPORTANTLY, CAN WIN.

REYNOLDS ALSO SAID DESANTIS WAS :THE ONLY CANDIDATE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT WHO STOOD UP TO DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHO WAS TRUMP’S CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR DURING THE PANDEMIC.

DESANTIS BEGAN HIS REMARKS BY THANKING REYNOLDS FOR THE ENDORSEMENT, TELLING THE CROWD THAT AS GOVERNOR, REYNOLDS HAD DELIVERED REALLY BIG RESULTS WHEN IT’S NOT EASY.:

HIS WIFE, CASEY DESANTIS, WHO SPOKE JUST BEFORE REYNOLDS, ACKNOWLEDGED THE ENDORSEMENT MAY NOT BE POLITICALLY CONVENIENT FOR REYNOLDS, BUT COURAGEOUS LEADERS IGNORE THREATS OF RETALIATION AND DISMISS FALSE PROMISES,.

TRUMP HAS CALLED REYNOLDS DISLOYAL AND TRUMP POSTED ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA SITE THAT REYNOLDS’ ENDORSEMENT OF DESANTIS IS THE END OF HER POLITICAL CAREER.

Radio Iowa contributed