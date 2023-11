PARKER CONVICTED OF ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY

AFTER ABOUT EIGHT HOURS OF DELIBERATIONS, A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS CONVICTED A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER OF A LESSER COUNT.

31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER WAS CONVICTED OF ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY, WHICH IS A SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR.

PARKER HAS BEEN IN CUSTODY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL SINCE HIS ARREST IN LATE FEBRUARY IN THE STABBING DEATH OF WILLIAM HARLAN, WHO WAS RIDING WITH PARKER IN THE BACK SEAT OF A CAR.

PARKER WOULD HAVE BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON IF HE HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY ON THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE.

INSTEAD, HE WILL LIKELY SPENT A YEAR OR LESS BEHIND BARS AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF THE ASSAULT COUNT.

PARKER’S SENTENCING WILL TAKE PLACE ON NOVEMBER 21ST.